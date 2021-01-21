Two people injured after a shooting at Auckland house

This story originally appeared on RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission

A man and a woman are in hospital after being shot in West Auckland overnight.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Frost said police were called to a house on Glengarry Rd in Glen Eden shortly before midnight.

“Police want to reassure the community that at this stage, we do not believe this is a random incident,” Frost said.

He said police are making a number of enquiries to identify and locate those responsible. An examination of the scene is also being carried out.

This is the third gun incident in the Auckland region under investigation.

Police are looking into an early morning drive-by shooting in Mt Roskill, which is also believed to not be a random event.

A number of shots were also fired at a house on McCullough Ave on Tuesday, causing damage to vehicles and windows but causing no injuries.

And on Monday, a Manurewa dairy owner was shot in the leg during a robbery where cash and cigarettes were stolen.

Police believe at least two offenders were involved, with one in possession of a firearm.

Frost is urging anyone with information to contact Waitematā police.