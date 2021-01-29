Tributes flow for Grandma Langi, victim of tragic boat accident in Ha‘apai

The victim of a tragic boating accident in Ha’apai islands has been officially identified by Police as Pilima Langi, 63.

As Kaniva News reported yesterday, all 18 passengers including adults and children were rescued and transferred to Fusipala Hospital where Langi was pronounced dead.

Tributes flowed for Langi on social media with many in the Ha’apai community saying they missed her kindness.

A photo of Langi was posted to the Houmale’eia Rugby Club Facebook page with a caption saying the deceased’s sons were key players of the Faleloa rugby union 1st XV.

“Your children have become a rock of ages “makatu’u” for the Houmale’eia rugby team.”

“You have prepared them and our village had been proud of them.”