Travellers from UK, US must test negative for Covid-19 before flying to NZ from next week

Pre-departure testing will be introduced from Friday week for all travellers from the UK and US coming to New Zealand, the Minister responsible for the Covid-19 response announced today.

From 11.59pm on January 15, travellers from these countries will have to return a negative Covid-19 test in the 72 hours before they depart.

Chris Hipkins said travellers would need to have certified proof from a laboratory of their test result, or another form of approved evidence.