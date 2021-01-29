Tropical storm warning for Tonga prompts half holiday today for public services

The Tu’i’onetoa government has announced a half holiday this morning Friday 29 for all government ministries due to the severe storm warnings.

“Please be advised that due to the unfavourable bad weather the Hon Prime Minister Pōhiva Tu’i’onetoa has directed that the government services and offices close at 12 midday today Friday 29 January 2021,” said Public Service Commission CEO Dr Lia Maka in a circular savingram this morning.

“Work resumes on Monday 1 February 2021 at 8.30pm”.

A Tropical Depression that has developed to the west of Tonga was expected to bring storms, gales and heavy rain to Tonga this morning.

This afternoon Friday 29 Tonga Met Services said a gale warning remains in force for Ha’apai, Tongatapu and ‘Eua land areas and coastal waters.

A strong wind warning remains in force for the Niuas and Vava’u land areas and Tele-ki-Tonga, Tele-ki-Tokelau coastal waters.

A heavy rain warning and flash flood advisory remains inforce for all of Tonga land areas.

A heavy damaging swell and small craft advisory remains inforce for all of Tonga coastal waters.