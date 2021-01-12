MP Fā‘otusia absent in VONC ballot due to illness; Noble appeals to gov’t to return him to NZ for medical treatment

'Ikai a'u 'a Fā'otusia 'o kau he pāloti 'o e fili ta'efalala'anga' pe Vote of No Confidence neongo kuo toe ikuna pe foki 'a Tu'i'onetoa. Kole Fale Alea' ke fai hano tokoni'i 'o Fā'otusia ke fakafoki pe ki ha fale mahaki 'i Nu'u Sila ke faito'o ai. Ngali ne 'i he tu'unga 'ikai lelei ne 'i ai e mo'ui 'a Fā'otusia pea' ne fakahā 'e he Palēmia' ki he Fale' ne ne tōmui ange ki he fakataha' he ne 'ia Fā'otusia lolotonga 'ene 'i he tu'unga faingata'a'ia 'i tu'a' Fale Alea'.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Vuna Fā’otusia was reported in Parliament this afternoon to be unwell.

He was present in the House during morning sessions but could not make it to the ballot of the Vote of No Confidence against the Prime Minister.

Former Prime Minister Lord Tu’ivakanō asked the government to help transfer Fā’otusia to a New Zealand hospital for medical treatment.

Responding, the Prime Minister Pōhiva Tu’i’onetoa told the House he was late to the session because he was with Fā’otusia, implying he was outside with Fā’otusia while he was suffering from what appear to be a medical event.

Fā’otusia was admitted to a hospital in New Zealand last year for medical treatment. He returned to Tonga in December before resigning to support the PTOA Democrats by joining them to get the number of 10 MPs required by the law to sign a Vote of No Confidence before it was submitted to the House.

Fā’otusia said he was concerned about what he sees as the undue influence of disgraced former MP ‘Etuate Lavulavu on the Prime Minister and the cost of the government’s prayer and fasting excursions to the outer islands.

As Kaniva News reported earlier today, the Prime Minister Tu’i’onetoa will remain in power after the no-confidence vote was defeated in parliament this afternoon.

Hon Tu’i’onetoa has come under fire amid accusations his government has designed the tendering process for its multi-million roading project so the contracts would be given to three of its friends.

All the tenders have been awarded to companies with links of varying strength to the government, a conflict of interest that would raise red flags in Australia and New Zealand.

Hon Tu’i’onetoa, the second commoner elected to lead the country, has been prime minister for just over a year.