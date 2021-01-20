Live: US inauguration – The swearing in of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Joe Biden has been sworn in as president of the United States, assuming the helm of a country reeling from deep political divides, a battered economy and a raging coronavirus pandemic.

Biden, 78, is the oldest US president in history at a scaled-back inauguration ceremony in Washington that has been largely stripped of its usual pomp and circumstance, due both to the coronavirus as well as security concerns following the 6 January assault on the US Capitol by Trump supporters.

Trump left the White House with his wife Melania just after 8am (2am NZT) and went by helicopter to a sendoff event at Joint Air Force Base Andrews, where he promised supporters “we’ll be back in some form” and extolled his administration’s successes before flying off to Florida.