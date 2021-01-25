King appoints new Minister for Trade and Economic Development; Ha‘apai has new governor

King Tupou VI has appointed Mr. Tatafu Toma Moeaki as new Minister for the Ministry of Trade and Economic Development today, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

New Trade Minister Tatafu Moeaki (L), and New Ha’apai Governor Viliami Manuopangai

Moeaki was a former secretary of the Ministry of Finance.

His Majesty has also appointed Mr. Viliami Manuopangai Hingano to the position of Governor of Ha’apai with effect from January 26 2021.

Manuopangai was former MP for Haʻapai 12 constituency.

Hon. Sāmiu Kuita Vaipulu, the former Minister of Trade and Economic Development was appointed as Minister for the Ministry of Justice and Prisons, following recommendations from the Hon. Prime Minister. Hon. Rev. Dr. Pōhiva Tu’i’onetoa, as stipulated by the constitution.