His Majesty’s Armed Forces soldier arrested with cannabis at quarantine facility

Tongan cops have arrested a 23-year-old soldier from Holonga with illicit drugs on Monday 25 January 2021.

Police were acting upon a request from His Majesty’s Armed Forces to conduct a search of the Taliai Military Camp.

“The Drug Enforcement Taskforce conducted a search of the Compound and found drug utensils which led to the arrest of the on duty officer at Makeke Quarantine Facility at Vaini,” Police said.

Police seized 1.91 grams of cannabis and drug utensils during the arrest.

The accused has been charged with possession of illicit drugs and utensils.

He is remanded in police custody to appear at the Magistrate Court at a later date.