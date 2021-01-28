Ha‘apai woman dies after 18 people rescued in boat accident

A Ha’apai woman has died after a boat she was travelling in capsized off the coast of Foa Island yesterday.

All 18 passengers were rescued and transferred to Fusipala Hospital where the woman was pronounced dead.

Reports from Ha’apai said the sea was rough.

Family members have shared photos purported to identity the deceased on Facebook this morning as Pilima Langi, aged in her 60s, from Faleloa.

Some of these photos showed what appear to be young children swathed in blankets, sitting up while some were lying in hospital beds at the hospital. It has been reported that these children were rescued from the capsized boat.