Four Tongatapu women, three men appear in court over cattle theft, killings

A suspected serial cattle robbery has been discovered after Police arrested a group of women and men from a tax allotment in Fonongahina.

Police were tipped off while investigating a cattle theft at a nearby Ha’ateiho allotment that the group has allegedly sold stolen cattle.

Police believed the group, four women and three men obviously aged in their 20s and 30s, have stolen four cattle.

Police also believed this same group has been linked to more cattle being stolen from other places, Kakalu ‘O Tonga newspaper reported.

The women allegedly stole the cattle before the men butchered and sold them.

They appeared before a Magistrate Court on January 22. They were released on bail before they reappeared in court last week.