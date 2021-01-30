Cyclone Ana set to deliver ‘damaging gale force winds’ to Haapai, Tongatapu, ‘Eua

Tropical Cyclone Ana is heading towards Tonga and it could deliver some severe weather to Tongatapu, Ha’apai and ‘Eua islands.

Tongan Met Services said a gale alert remains in force for the island groups of Ha’apai, Tongatapu and ‘Eua.

On its current track, it could bring damaging gale force winds to Haapai, Tongatapu and ‘Eua groups by late Monday or early Tuesday.

Associated strong winds, cloudy conditions with periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms continues to affect Tonga.

A strong wind warning remains in force all land and coastal waters

A heavy damaging swell warning remains in force for all of Tonga coastal waters.

A heavy rain warning and flash flood advisory remains in force for all of Tonga land areas

A small craft advisory remains in force for all of Tonga coastal waters.

The Tropical Category 1 Cyclone Ana was located at 16.0 South and 176.6 East or about 825KM West of Niuafo’ou, 1020KM West of Niuatoputapu, 1030KM North Northwest of Nuku’alofa, 1035KM West Northwest of Vava’u, 1040KM West Northwest of Ha’apai, 1070KM Northwest of ‘Eua at 12:00pm noon today, Met said.

Tropical Cyclone Ana is moving Southeast at about 11 knots (22km/hr).

The maximum winds near its centre is about 35 knots (70km/hr) and increasing to 40 knots (80km/hr) about 7:00pm this evening.