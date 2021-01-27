Covid-19: Northland community case’s close contacts return negative results

This story originally appeared on RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission

There are four new border-related cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said there is one other historical case and another previous case is under investigation.

There are 68 active cases in the country.

“There are encouraging signs in Northland so far, he says.

On Northland’s community case, Minister for Covid-19 Response Chris Hipkins said all the close contacts from the case have returned negative test results.

In addition, 10,812 tests were conducted yesterday, Hipkins said.

“Each one of those tests is helping keep our community safe.”

Earlier Bloomfield told Morning Report he was confident a vaccine would be here by the end of March. He said the country was still “on-track” to receive the Pfizer jab, despite rollout delays in the European Union.

If delays with Pfizer’s vaccine were to occur, Bloomfield said New Zealand had other vaccines to fall back on.

The global tally of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed 100 million according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The US confirmed its first case just over a year ago and remains in the top spot with almost a quarter of the global cases and more than 400,000 deaths.