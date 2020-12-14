Tributes flow for Tongan woman killed in Auckland crash

Friends of a Tongan woman who died in a crash yesterday in Auckland have paid tribute to her on social media, saying she was “exceptionally active and sociable” when they grew up.

Tonga Pani, 22, who went by the name Meliame Tonga Pani on social media was killed in an early morning crash in an Auckland suburb over the weekend.

Emergency services were called to a spot on Mt Eden Rd, near Three Kings Grove, shortly before 5am yesterday after reports of a crash.

Police confirmed the woman’s identity in a statement today.

“Rest in love Meliame Tonga Pani,” a commenter wrote.

“Black for you my partner in crime Meliame Tonga Pani. Gone too soon Wake up sis im sick of crying Fly High my sis.”

