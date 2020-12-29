Tongan man who died at music festival named

This story was originally appeared on RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission

(New Zealand) The man who died at a Matakana music festival during the weekend has been named.

Tuitu’u Junior Vaiangina, 29, died at the Hidden Valley music festival on Sunday evening after suffering a medical event, according to police.

An Auckland Rescue helicopter was among the emergency services that went to assist.

CPR was being performed on Vaiangina when the helicopter arrived, but he died at the scene.

Vaiangina was a member of the New Zealand Army, having joined in 2015, and was recently based at Linton Military Camp.

Chief of Army, Major General John Boswell, said Vaiangina would be fondly remembered.

“He served New Zealand with pride and will be sorely missed by his colleagues and all who knew him.”

Police are investigating his death on behalf of the Coroner.