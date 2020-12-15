Tonga hit by Cyclone Zazu as second system strengthens

This story was originally appeared on RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission

Tonga is being hit by Cyclone Zazu this afternoon, with winds gusting up to 120 kilometre an hour.

The category one storm is passing by the islands of Vava’u bringing destructive storm force winds, thunderstorms and high seas.

Cyclone Zazu is moving south-southeast and is expected to lie around 60 kilometres south of Neiafu, Vava’u at 3pm this afternoon

The storm is expected to strengthen into a category two system as it moves away from Tonga.

Meanwhile a second cyclone, Yasa, continued to intensify as it sat in the warm waters between Vanuatu and Fiji .

The category three storm, packing winds of up to 150 km/hr, was now forecast to develop into a category five storm, the strongest level, as it tracks over Fiji at the end of the week.

Fiji was hit by severe tropical Cyclone Harold in April, a storm which killed one person, injured many others and caused over $US10 million worth of damage.