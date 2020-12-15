Tonga hit by Cyclone Zazu as second system strengthens

Tonga is being hit by Cyclone Zazu this afternoon, with winds gusting up to 120 kilometre an hour.

A house damaged by TC Zazu in Neiafu, Vava’u. Photo/Vāvā Lapota

The category one storm is passing by the islands of Vava’u bringing destructive storm force winds, thunderstorms and high seas.

Cyclone Zazu is moving south-southeast and is expected to lie around 60 kilometres south of Neiafu, Vava’u at 3pm this afternoon

The storm is expected to strengthen into a category two system as it moves away from Tonga.

Meanwhile a second cyclone, Yasa, continued to intensify as it sat in the warm waters between Vanuatu and Fiji .

The category three storm, packing winds of up to 150 km/hr, was now forecast to develop into a category five storm, the strongest level, as it tracks over Fiji at the end of the week.

Fiji was hit by severe tropical Cyclone Harold in April, a storm which killed one person, injured many others and caused over $US10 million worth of damage.

Forecast track for Severe Tropical Cyclone Yasa
Forecast track for Severe Tropical Cyclone Yasa Photo: Fiji Met Service

