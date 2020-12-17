Search continues for missing pastor in Ha‘apai islands

Locals have returned to seas in Ha’apai this monring to search for the missing pastor Silakivai ‘Ahoafi.

The pastor and one of his sons went on a fishing trip in the Kotu island seas before the incident occurred yesterday, reports said.

Rev ‘Ahoafi was serving the Kotu Free Wesleyan Church of Tonga.

Family and friends of ‘Ahoafi have posted tributes and asking for prayers for his soul.

In 2018 Pastor Fifita, the Chief Minister of the Assembly of God church in Ha’apai, died at sea in Ha’apai while he was fishing with a brother.