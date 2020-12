About 100 homes in the area of Pea and Veitongo are without electricity this morning after a vehicle crashed into a power pole.

Electricity is not expected to be restored until after 9.30am when a broken pole be replaced, Tonga Power Board was quoted by local media as announcing.

Photos of the crash had been posted to Facebook by Broadcom FM Broadcasting.

It did not provide the details of the crash or where did it happen.