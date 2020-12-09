PM Pōhiva Tu’i’onetoa “has to go” says Deputy PM Vuna Fa’otusia as he and others submit vote of no confidence motion against PM

Fehangahangai lahi e Palēmia' mo hono Tokoni pea kuo fakahā 'e Vuna Fā'otusia ki he Kaniva' kuopau ke 'alu ki tu'a 'a Pōhiva Tu'i'onetoa. Ko e hili 'eni ha kaungā fakamo'oni 'a Vuna ia mo e kau fakafofonga 'e toko hiva 'a e PTOA 'o fakahū atu 'aneafi 'enau fokotu'u fili fakahāloto ke tuku ki tu'a e palēmia mo hono pule'anga' . 'Oku mamahi 'a e Tokoni Palēmia 'i he hā mai ko e tokotaha kehe ia 'oku 'atamai 'i hono fakalele 'o e pule'anga' 'ikai ko e Palēmia. Na'a' ne fakahā foki kuo 'i ai mo e kau minisitā ia he kapineti' te nau vouti ma'ana mo e kau fakafofonga PTOA 'e toko hiva' 'i ha taimi 'e fakahoko ai 'a e fakahā loto' ni he Fale' he 'oku 'ikai pe fiemālie kotoa 'a e kau minisitaa' ia ki he founga fakalele pule'anga 'a Tu'i'onetoa'.

In a surprising turn within Tonga’s political arena, the Deputy Prime Minister Vuna Fa’otusia has revealed his discontent with his boss, Prime Minster Pōhiva Tu’i’onetoa.

Deputy PM Vuna Fa’otusia (L), PM Pōhiva Tu’i’onetoa

He told Kaniva News this morning he was not happy with how Tu’i’onetoa runs the government.

Hon Fa’otusia made the startling revelation after a vote of no confidence motion in Hon Tu’i’onetoa was submitted to the House yesterday.

He and the nine other Democratic MPs known as the PTOA Party have signed the motion.

“The move for a vote of no confidence in our government was submitted yesterday, and those signed are the nine members of the party, PTOA, in parliament, including myself from cabinet,” Hon Fa’otusia said.

“We are not happy with the government of Lavulavu and the PM Tu’i’onetoa.

“They have to go, and now is as good a time as any!”

Hon Fā’otusia claimed there were members in Cabinet who supported them and will vote for them. He said these Cabinet ministers did not agree with what the Prime Minister and ‘Etuate Lavulavu have been doing for Tonga.

“I also know that once the members of the nobles in Parliament know that the king is not happy with the government of PM Tu’i’onetoa and Lavulavu, they will vote for us!

“I believe that once the vote of no confidence is casted, only the now PM Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa, and Akosita Lavulavu, will be on the other side.”

All in the interests of the country, and the people of Tonga!”