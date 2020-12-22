Name of Grace Millane’s killer made public, other sex attack convictions revealed

This story was originally appeared on TVNZ and is republished with permission

The name of the Auckland man who murdered British backpacker Grace Millane can finally be revealed as Jesse Shane Kempson.

Earlier this year the 28-year-old was sentenced to life in jail with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years, after strangling Millane to death the night before her 22nd birthday.

Until now, his identity’s been suppressed, partially due to further trials he was facing involving sex charges against two other women he met on Tinder.

We can now report that Kempson has been found guilty on all of those charges, including sexually abusing, physically assaulting and threatening to kill a former girlfriend.

In October she told the High Court: “Whenever he got angry, and something inside of him snapped, he would go straight to the kitchen, get one of those knives, and hold it to my throat.”

The woman first went to police in April 2017, seeking a protection order against Kempson.