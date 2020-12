Three Chinese men were arrested after Police responded to reports of fireworks being set off in ‘Alo’utalau yesterday Sunday 27.

Initial indications from the scene are that the suspects were allegedly drunk when the fireworks being let off, Neiafu Town Officer Vāvā Lapota told Kaniva News.

The accused could also face charges of breaching Tonga’s Sunday Law taboo ban.

Police could not be reached for comment.