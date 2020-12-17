Fiji faces direct hit from powerful Cyclone Yasa

Kuo pehē ko e saikolone mālohi taha 'eni he palanite' te ne 'ahia 'a Fisi he efiafi ni' 'a ia 'e a'u hono mālohi katekōlia (category) 5 ki he kilomita 'e 350 ki he houa pea 'e 'i he toko 6 kilu' 'a e kakai 'o Fisi 'e uesia heni'. Pehē 'e he Palēmia Bainimarama 'e laka e maumau ko 'eni 'i he maumau ne fai 'e Winston he 2016 'a ia ne mate ai ha toko 44.

Cyclone Yasa, with winds at its centre gusting as high as 350km/h, is due to make landfall this evening.

The category five storm is due to strike the province of Bua, on the northern island of Vanua Levu, but a hurricane warning is in force for nearly the whole country.

A state of disaster has already been declared, and a curfew is in effect for the entire country.

The National Disaster Management Office said at least 600,000 people lie in Yasa’s path.

Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said Cyclone Yasa could easily surpass the devastation of 2016’s Cyclone Winston, which killed 44 people, destroyed 40,000 homes and significantly impacted 350,000 people in the country.

Bainimarama said the entire country should prepare for severe damage.

“Yasa is a category five storm that could easily surpass the record-breaking strength of Cyclone Winston,” he said. “The impact forecast for this latest super storm is more or less the entire country.

“Over 850,000 Fijians are in the direct path of the cyclone.”

If that bears out, the impact on Fiji would be severe. Cyclone Winston flattened villages, killed 44 people and left thousands homeless. It caused about US$1.4 billion worth of damage.

In the grip of a pandemic that has caused Fiji’s economy to contract by about 20 percent, there has been little government revenue this year. The government said it was already in talks with donor countries about support.

Still, in his video, Bainimarama assured Fijians that authorities stood by ready to deploy immediately.

“All those in the path of this storm rest assured, we will reach you,” he said. “Our battle tested disaster officials are ready to come to the aid of effected communities.