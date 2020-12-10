Commentary: Democrats must show they are fit to rule if they want to topple government in January 2021

Kaniva commentary:

The vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Pōhiva Tu’i’onetoa is a golden opportunity for the Democratic Party and its supporters to have an honest look at themselves and make sure they are fit to take up the reins of power again.

As Kaniva News reported yesterday Deputy Prime Minister Vuna Fā’otusia joined the PTOA Party in submitting a Vote of No Confidence motion in Hon Tu’i’onetoa.

It appears that Hon Fā’otusia was discontented with Hon Tu’i’onetoa’s relationship with convicted and ousted Cabinet Member Etuate Lavulavu. He blamed Lavulavu for being the mastermind behind the Prime Minister, who appeared to do whatever he was told.

“I believe that once the vote of no confidence is cast, only Hon Tu’i’onetoa, and Akosita Lavulavu will be on the other side,” Hon Fā’otusia told Kaniva News.

We have asked the Prime Minister for a response.

Hon Tu’i’onetoa has come under increasing pressure in recent weeks over his government’s prayer and fasting tours of the outer islands. These are estimated to cost hundreds of thousands of pa’anga at a time when melon growers are facing a financial crisis because their crops have been banned from New Zealand and the politicians are seen to be amassing piles of expensive handicrafts and gifts

As we reported last night, people and officials in the outer islands have begun to revolt at demands that they pay for huge, expensive feasts.

It has also been hard for many people to see how the Prime Minister can be promoting fasting when he and his fellow tourists are eating so much.

Because the motion was tabled on the last sitting day of parliament for the year the Speaker, Lord Fakafanua, ruled that a tentative date for the motion to be tabled in the house would be the next sitting day, January 12.

This gives the Democrats just over three weeks to forge a unified front, make sure they have the numbers to win the vote and to convince the public they can rule wisely and effectively so they will win the next election

However, the Democrats have work to do.

They were previously supported by the majority of the MPs.

However, in recent years many former supporters and members of the public have become disenchanted because the party was in disarray and Party MPs were blamed for undermining the party by being hungry for power.

The motion of no confidence was signed by 10 MPs. Fā’otusia said there were Cabinet Ministers who supported them but he did not name them, implying these ministers would only come out in the secret ballot when the vote took place next month.

Three more supporters would give them the numbers they need to topple the Tu’ionetoa government in January.

The Speaker has referred the motion to the Privileges Committee to ensure it complies with rules, and has invited the prime minister to respond.

The motion and any reply will be tabled together to Parliament.