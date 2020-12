Plumes of black smoke and flames can be seen in a video reportedly coming from a house in Tu’anekivale this afternoon.

Holeva Town Officer Uele Moala who was recording the incident live on Facebook was overheard as saying the house belonged to the Tu’anekivale town officer.

Locals are commenting on social media that it’s about time to ask the government to establish a fire station in the area.

It’s not yet known if there are injuries or the extent of damage.