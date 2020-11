The president of the Tokaikolo Church, the Reverend Liufau Vailea Saulala, has died in Auckland, New Zealand.

The Reverend Saulala’s death occurred at a hospital on Thursday 19, his son former MP Sangstar Saulala told Kaniva News.

He was 75.

Sangstar said one of the president’s favorite verses from the Holy Bible was Mathew 6:33 which says: “But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well.”