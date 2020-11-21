Over 800 Tongans have now been repatriated

This story was originally appeared on RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission

One hundred and seventy-five people have been repatriated back to Tonga, arriving on a flight from New Zealand yesterday.

Matangi Tonga reported 64 of the passengers would spend the next 14 days in quarantine at Makeke Camp in Vaini, while the remainder will stay at the Tanoa International Dateline Hotel in Nuku’alofa.

Members of the public are prohibited from entering both properties, except for essential workers.

Main roads around the Tanoa Hotel will also be blocked for during the quarantine period.

Tonga remains free of Covid-19.

The total number of repatriated passengers to Tonga so far is now 846.

Meanwhile, another repatriation flight with 175 people from Brisbane, Australia is scheduled to arrive next Tuesday.