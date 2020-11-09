Mt Maunganui sea death man named as Michael Finekifolau

An Auckland-Tongan based resident who died while swimming at a Mt Maunganui beach has been named as Michael Finekifolau.

His body was found about 15km east, on the beach near Karewa Parade at Pāpāmoa by a member of the public who notified Police at about 7am today November 9.

Tauranga Police can now confirm the deceased was aged 22, of Auckland, Western Bay of Plenty area response manager Senior Sergeant Shannon Clifford said.

Mr Finekifolau had not returned from a swim at Mt Maunganui on Saturday 7 November.

Mr Finekifolau’s death will be referred to the Coroner

“Our thoughts are with his whanau at this time and Police continue to provide them with support,” Senior Sergeant Shannon Clifford said.

“Police would also like to thank those involved in the search operation over the weekend including Surf Life Saving New Zealand members from the Mt Maunganui Lifeguard Service and Omanu and Papamoa Emergency Call-Out Squads.”