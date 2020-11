A manhunt is underway in Vava’u after a jail break by an inmate at Ha’alefo prison.

The male prisoner, Petuliki Lave is still at large, Vava’u Town Officer Vāvā Lapota said.

It is understood the break-out happened yesterday morning Saturday 31 October.

The details of the incident have yet to be released.

A scanned photo of Vake was released on social media with Police encouraging anyone with any information to contact the Police on 71234.