Man dies in loader accident in Vava‘u

A man has died while driving a loader in Taoa today Tuesday 10.

The deceased was reportedly driving the loader on a steep road between Taoa and Vaipua before the incident occurred.

It was unclear whether the loader was doing roadworks in the area or not before the incident happened.

He has been named as Kalei Fonua of Leimatu’a, Vava’u, according to reports by relatives and family members on Facebook.

Neiafu Town Officer Vāvā Lapota has confirmed the incident to Kaniva News.

Reports on social media said the deceased was working for the Veisiale Construction.

The details of the incident have yet to be released.

It was unclear whether or not Fonua died at the scene.