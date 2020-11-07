Jacinda Ardern congratulates Joe Biden on US election victory

This story was originally appeared on TVNZ and is republished with permission. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has shared a message of congratulations for US President Elect Joe Biden on his victory over Donald Trump.

Source: Photo by Mark Tantrum

Biden was declared victorious after successfully flipping his hometown state of Pennsylvania this morning, giving him enough electoral seats to surpass the required 270.

Ardern says she looks forward to strengthening the ties between both nations in the coming years.

“There are many challenges in front of the international community right now, the message of unity from Joe Biden positions us well to take those challenges on.”

Noting Biden’s previous visits to New Zealand in 2016, Jacinda Ardern says the win would allow for the two countries to closely on prominent issues like Covid-19 and climate change.

“New Zealand will continue to work side-by-side with the United States on the issues that matter to both of us, including the prosperity, security, and sustainability in the Indo-Pacific and Pacific Island regions.”