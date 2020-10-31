Heavy rain causes severe flooding in Vava‘u

Heavy rain has caused flooding on many homes in Neiafu this morning.

Its town officer described it as the worst flooding in the past decade.

Town Officer Vāvā Lapota said the heavy rain was unexpected and it took about an hour. No reports of injuries.

Some homes in Vaipua and Kāmeli were inhabitable, he said.

“Some churches closed and religious ceremonies were cancelled,” he said.

Lapota said he believed the heavy rainfall has created an increased amount of pressure on the drain system which helped worsen the situation.