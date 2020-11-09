Growers in New Zealand and Australia say they need Pacific workers to get the harvest in

The resumption of the harvesting season in New Zealand and Australia may open up new opportunities for Pacific seasonal workers.

New Zealand growers want the government to allow workers from countries that are free of Covid-19, like Tonga, back in.

Growers say they are thousands of workers short, even with those who have been stranded by the pandemic.

In fact farmers are adamant that without overseas workers they won’t be able to function.

According to Tasmanian company Burlington Berrie, if the overseas worker’s programme stopped, so would Australia’s supply of berries.

Burlington hires hundreds of workers, many from Tonga. Many return year after year.

Tongan berry picker Lavenda Aiseke said she would sign on for as long as the company would employ her.

Like many workers, the 24 year-old is supporting parents and siblings. Workers like her get a minimum 30 hours a week and pay a flat 15% tax.

The Australian government has allowed a trial reopening of its seasonal workers’ programme, with 160 seasonal workers from Vanuatu sent to Darwin for the mango season.

The Northern Territory governmen and the industry covered the flights and quarantine costs.

Western Australia’s Agricultural Minister said farmers in that state would need thousands of workers to bring in the harvest.

Meanwhile, in New Zealand, growers hope the government will allow workers from virus free countries back into the country.

Pipifruit New Zealand’s Trade Policy and Strategy spokesman Gary Jones said his sector was 3-4000 workers short.

He said growers believed they should be able to bring in workers from Covid-29 free countries.

“I hope all players, including the Pacific Island governments, come together to get a good solution so we can support the Pacific Island economies and the New Zealand economies,” he said.

Cederman Brothers co-owner Peter Cederman said it appeared that New Zealanders were either unwilling or unable to take on the horticultural work.

“I could simply say without the RSE workers, and I think every orchardist would back me up, without them we would not have a business. We could not do the scale or the export we do without them,” he said.