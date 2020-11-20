Four suspended over alleged abuse in Fiji schools

This story was originally appeared on RNZ.co.nz is republished with permission

Fiji’s Education Ministry has suspended four people amid police investigations into alleged child abuse in schools.

Police said they received the complaints on Wednesday.

Police said four students claimed they were physically abused by a teacher at a prominent school.

The ministry said one of the staff suspended was the acting head of the school.

Education Minister, Rosy Akbar, said complaints against the four included inflicting harm and subjecting children to inhumane and degrading treatment in the schools.

Akbar said there was zero-tolerance for breach of the ministry’s code of conduct.

She said staff are responsible for the children’s safety and well-being

The minister said if found they breached the ministry’s policy, the staff would be disciplined.