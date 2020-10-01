Watch live: Twelve new cases of Covid-19 today, all in managed isolation

This story originally appeared o RNZ and is republished with permission

There are 12 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, all in managed isolation.

The Director of Public Health, Dr Caroline McElnay, is giving the latest update on New Zealand’s Covid-19 cases.

Yesterday, one new case of Covid-19 was reported, of a person in managed isolation who had arrived from France via Singapore on 25 September.

Meanwhile, some students are urging the University of Auckland to hold online exams at the end of the year, saying a shift to on-campus assessment would be disruptive after learning remotely for so long this semester.

The university has been teaching students online since Auckland went into a level 3 lockdown and planned to resume regular lectures late next week if the city moved to alert level 1.