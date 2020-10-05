Watch live: Jacinda Ardern to announce whether Auckland goes to level 1

This story originally appeared on RNZ and is republished with permission

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to announce Cabinet’s decision on whether or not to move Auckland down to alert level 1.

She is making the announcement at Christchurch Art Gallery.

The change in levels would take place at 11.59pm on Wednesday.

It has been nine days since the last reported community case and health experts are expecting Auckland’s Covid-19 alert level to move down.

Covid-19 modeller Shaun Hendy said his data shows a 95 percent chance we’ve eliminated the August Auckland cluster from the community.

Epidemiologist Michael Baker agreed there is a high likelihood the virus has been eliminated.