Watch live: Jacinda Ardern speaks to media after Labour landslide

By
Kaniva Staff
-

This story originally appeared on RNZ and is republished with permission

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern is speaking to media in Auckland this afternoon, following the party’s resounding victory in the 2020 General Election.

Last night’s results have given the Labour Party the numbers to govern alone. With 64 seats, Labour will be the first party able to govern alone since MMP was introduced in 1996.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks at the Labour Election Day party after the Labour Party won New Zealand's general election in Auckland on October 16, 2020.

Photo: AFP

