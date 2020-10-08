A pick up truck in Neiafu was found completely submerged in water at about 4pm this afternoon.

Neiafu Town Officer Vāvā Lapota said the truck was there to tow a boat at a launching ramp near Puatalefusi wharf.

It was unclear whether the truck was dragged into the water by the boat or it slid before it plunged into the sea.

Lapota said it was raining and the ramp was slippery.

Photos of the submerged pickup truck and the board have been shared on social media.

No reports of injuries.

The incident comes after a truck smashed into the MV Taka’ipōmana vessel while it was about to depart for Tongatapu last month.

In August a road roller overturned and fell into the sea at Vaipua bridge in Neiafu.