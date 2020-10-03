Seasonal worker to be deported to Tonga after home detention sentence for drunken assaults

A Tonga man is expected to be deported to the kingdom after serving six months’ home detention at an Auckland address for wounding with intent to injure and indecent assault.

His sentence conditions included a prohibition on consuming alcohol or enter licensed premises without prior written approval.

‘Atunaisa Kilikiti Vakalahi, 21, was sentenced in the Nelson District Court on Friday on four assault charges, Stuff reported.

He was in New Zealand working as part of the Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme.

The court heard Vakalahi assaulted three people after a night drinking in Nelson.

Judge Jo Rielly​ told Vakalahi reports provided to the court showed his behaviour was “very out of character”. He had no previous convictions.

“It is also very clear that the level of intoxication that you were influenced by at that time was the key factor that caused you to offend as you did.”

On June 20, Vakalahi was on Bridge St Nelson after a night out drinking. The assaults occurred around 4.20am when a group of three people unknown to Vakalahi were waiting for a taxi, according to the Stuff.

“He forcefully groped the genital area of a 19-year-old woman and punched a 19-year-old man and 27-year-old woman in the head when they stepped in to intervene. One victim required eight stitches for a gash to her head.

“Judge Rielly said the repercussions of Vakalahi’s actions were significant. He had lost his orchard job and was served a deportation order.

“Vakalahi had expressed “very genuine and real sorrow and sadness” for his actions from the outset.”