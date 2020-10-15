Meliame Fisi’ihoi death: Police seek info on car in relation to fatal shooting in Auckland

This story originally appeared on RNZ and is republished with permission

Police are appealing for information after the death of a woman in South Auckland earlier this year.

Meliame Fisi’ihoi, 57, was shot and killed in her home on Calthorp Close, Favona, on 15 January.

One car, which is of interest to the investigation, is a black BMW 320i sedan and is a 2005 – 2009 model.

CCTV footage shows this car was travelling at speed towards Ōtāhuhu minutes after the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information about this car to come forward.

Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Bright said there was no doubt someone would recognise the car and know who was using it around the time of the shooting.

“I urge them to do the right thing, come forward now and contact the Counties Manukau Police,” Bright said.

“We do not have the registration number but the release of this still photo from the CCTV footage will be significant to people who know the vehicle.

“This may also trigger the suspicions of others who know people connected to the vehicle.

“The team will not rest until we find those responsible for the senseless killing of a much loved mother.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 105 or anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.