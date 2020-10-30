Police officer suspended over accusation of assault

A Tongatapu police officer has been suspended after being charged with assault and bodily harm.

The 42-year-old male officer, whose name was not released, faces charges of assault of a police recruit.

The case continues a run of allegations of offending by Tongatapu police in the past few weeks.

As Kaniva News previously reported earlier this month, a police officer was suspended and charged with rape and indecent assault of an 18-year-old young woman who was in police custody.

“I have set standards and expect them to be met from all ranks within the Tonga Police,” Police Commissioner Stephen Caldwell said in a statement after the latest incident.

“Every police officer is accountable to the law, not above it. The public rightly expect the highest levels of professionalism and ethical behaviour from their Police.”