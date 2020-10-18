Man killed after vehicle crashes into Ha‘apai school fence

A government official has died in a single-vehicle crash in Pangai, Ha’apai yesterday.

The van collided with a cement fence post before it stopped few metres away from a school building.

Kali Taumoe’anga who worked for the Ministry of Meteorology, Energy, Information, Disaster Management, Environment, Climate Change and Communications was driving a government van when the fatal accident occurred.

Reports claimed two passengers who were in the van with the deceased survived the smash at the Ha’apai High School.

Emergency services attended the scene.

High Speed and alcohol likely contributed to the crash, sources said.

The details of the crash were still unknown.