A small plane reportedly broke down on the runway at Vava’u International Airport on Friday.

It was believed the aircraft was in difficulty before it managed to land.

The aircraft in question was first mistaken by eye witnesses for a Lulutai airlines’ aircraft and it triggered debates on social media. But it was later made clear it was a private plane owned by a foreigner.

The details of the incident were still unknown.

Photos purporting to show the incident have been circulated on social media.

The photos appear to show a fire engine parked by the aircraft on the runway.

No reports of injuries.

Tongan authorities could not be reached for comment.