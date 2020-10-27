Let the numbers do the talking: Statistics tell the story of how Tongans live at home and in Auckland

‘Oku fe’unga mo e kau Tonga ‘e toko valu mano tupu (82,389) ‘oku nau nofo Nu’u Sila’ ‘o tokolahi ange ia ‘i he toko fitu afe tupu (74,611) ‘oku nau nofo’i ‘a Tongatapu’, fakatatau ‘eni ki he tohi kakai fakamuimui ‘a Nu’u Sila he 2018 mo Tonga he 2016. ‘Ikai ngata he tokolahi ange kakai Tonga ‘i Nu’u Sila’ ‘i he kakai Tonga ‘oku nau nofo’i ‘a Tongatapu pe ka ‘i hono fakaofiofi ‘a e ngaahi fika ‘o e kakai Tonga kotoa ‘i muli tautefito ki ‘Amelika, ‘Aositelia mo Nu’u Sila mo e ngaahi fonua kehe ‘oku liunga ua leva e tokolahi ‘o e kakai Tonga ‘i muli ‘i he kakai Tonga fakakatoa ‘oku nofo ‘i Tonga. Ko e taha ‘eni ‘a e ‘uhinga malohi ‘oku hoko ai ‘a e kakai Tonga ‘i muli ko e fakatetu’a’anga faka’ekonomika ‘a Tonga he ta’u kotoa koeuhi ko e ngaahi tokoni fakapa’anga ‘oku laku atu mei he kakai ‘e laui kilu Tonga ko ‘eni mei muli. ‘Oku fakamanatu fakamamani lahi foki ‘i he uike kuo ‘osi ‘i he ta’u kotoa ‘a e ‘aho ‘o e Sitetisitika’. Ko hono taumu’a ke fakamahu’inga’i ‘a e teita (data) pe ko e fakamatala fakafika ‘oku makatu’unga i ha mo’oni kuo savea’i ‘o kau ai e tokolahi’ o e ha’a tangata’, honau ta’u taki taha pehe ki he loloa ‘enau mo’ui. ‘Oku tokoni ‘a e fika ko ia’ ki hono fa’u ‘o e ngaahi palani faka’ekonōmika mo e fokotu’utu’u fakapolitikale lahi ‘a e ngaahi sosaieti ‘o e tangata’.

Tonga has just celebrated World Statistics Day with the launch of a 546 page report that paints a picture of the country’s health, education and population in numbers.

Tonga 2019 is a highly detailed report covering everything from how often people listen to the radio to how many households are at risk from contaminated water.

They also allow us to compare how Tongans in the kingdom are doing in comparisons with Tongans living overseas.

The kingdom’s population of just over 100,651 people is nearly matched by the 82,389 Tongans living in New Zealand.

Tonga’s main island, Tongatapu, has about 74,611 inhabitants.

Figures from New Zealand and Tonga allows us to see how the two populations compare.

For a start, just as most Tongans live in Auckland, about 70% of Tonga’s population lives in Tongatapu.

And like Auckland, most of the population on the main island is young, with 41% under 18.

Tongatapu residents have a high level of connection to the internet, with nearly 89% of people connected. However, only 55% have a computer, which indicates most people are connecting via their mobile phone.

In New Zealand, by contrast, 85.6% of Tongans have access to mobile phones and nearly 65% have access to the internet.

There is a high level of ownership of electrical goods like television sets (75.6%) and refrigerators (65%), but only 3.8% of people have air conditioners.

Just over 43% of households surveyed in Tongatapu own agricultural land and 57.8% own livestock. It’s not certain whether a couple of chickens in a Mangere backyard would count as livestock.

Perhaps the main difference is that in Tongatapu, in the 60% of households surveyed, somebody living there owned the house.

In Auckland, by contrast, home owners are in a minority. According to a 2019 report, 15.3% of Tongans own or partly own their own homes, including homes in a family trust. New Zealand-born Tongans are less likely to own or partly own their own home.

The majority of Tongans in New Zealand live as members of a family (89 percent), with nearly 40% living with extended family.

Tongans in New Zealand and Tonga both face health issues, but for different reasons. Infant mortality and disease rates in Tonga are a concern in Tonga 2019, with recommendations that the best way to reduce infant and mother mortality is to ensure babies are born in medical facilities with a competent midwife available.

Another major concern in the survey was the risk of water contamination, with 22.7% of households surveyed on Tongatapu at very high risk.

In contrast, many Tongan households face chronic issues including rheumatic fever caused by damp, poorly insulated and badly maintained housing.

The Tongan populations of both countries share similar problems with diabetes and obesity. Statistics show that in New Zealand high schools the rates of obesity are markedly higher among female Tongan, Samoan and Cook Island students.

According to the World Bank, the life expectancy in Tonga is 71.

The life expectancy for Pasifika men in New Zealand is 74.5 for men and 78.7 for women. However, it is lower than for palagi women, who live to about 84 and 80.5 for palagi men.

Nearly 60% of Tongans in New Zealand are born there. However, despite an overall growth in the Pasifika birth rate, the rate of growth has slowed among the Tongan, Samoan and Cook Islands populations.

A total of 62% of Tongans born in New Zealand are under 15. In contrast, of the older population, nearly 60% of those aged 30-64 were born outside New Zealand.

The younger population also means a drop in the number of speakers, although 31,830 people still speak Tongan.

