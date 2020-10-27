Retired police officer survived crash which killed 76yo wife in Tongatapu

UPDATED: The woman who died in a head-on collision in Tongatapu on Sunday has been identified by a family member to Kaniva News.

Sitela Fungavaka, 76, died after a car she was a passenger in and driven by her husband Sitiveni Fungavaka collided with another car on Hala Tahi road at Talafo’ou.

Sitiveni, who was also known by the name ‘Āmone Afu, was a former police officer and also a former ‘Ikale Tahi captain. He was unharmed, his daughter Vāsiti Fungavaka told Kaniva News.

It is understood the deceased’s children and grandchildren in New Zealand gathered for a prayer vigil for their mother in Auckland this week.

As Kaniva News reported on Monday, police have arrested and charged a 21-year-old man from Vaini with reckless driving causing death.

Police said: “A car heading south driven by the accused with two other passengers were speeding along Hala Tahi at Talafoóu, lost control of the vehicle, swerved and crashed into a car heading north driven by a man from Holonga…”

The two passengers who were with the accused sustained serious injuries and were taken to the hospital.