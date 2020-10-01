A 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck offshore from Tongatapu this afternoon, according to the Earthquake Track (ET).

Neiafu Town Officer Vāvā Lapota told Kaniva News the shakes were strong in Neiafu and it took about 40 seconds.

Some residents in Nuku’alofa told us they had felt a tremor, which the ET said occurred at around 1.13 UTC, at a depth of 10 kilometers and 64 kilometres south east of Neiafu, Vava’u.

USGS ENS reported that a 6.4 magnitude earthquake occurred at 1.13 UTC at depth of 35 km, 40.0 km (24.8 mi) north north east of Pangai, Ha’apai and 210.7 km (130.7 mi) north north east of Nuku’alofa, Tonga.

No reports of Tsunami warning or damage.