Driver arrested after 76yo woman killed in Tongatapu crash

A 21-year-old Vainī man was arrested in connection with a crash in Hahake that killed a woman and sent her husband and others to hospital.

Police said the 76-year-old woman from Holonga died in hospital yesterday Sunday 25.

“A car heading south driven by the accused with two other passengers were speeding along Hala Tahi at Talafoóu,” Police said in a Facebook post.

It said the driver “lost control of the vehicle, swerved and crashed into a car heading north driven by a man from Holonga with one passenger, a 76-year-old woman.”

“Police can confirm that the 76-year-old woman passed away at the Vaiola Hospital last night.

The two other passengers with the accused sustained serious injuries.

This is the sixth road fatality for this year, it said.

The accused is remanded in police custody while police investigations continues.