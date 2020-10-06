Tonga Power Ltd said today it would be very difficult for TPL staff to turn off the kingdom’s power supply.

The comments came after a group of staff threatened to shut down the country’s electricity in a letter listing five grievances against alleged decisions of the TPL Board of Directors.

TPL has sent four staff behind the petition home and issued a statement saying the country’s power supply was safe.

Chairman of the Board of Tonga Power Dr. ‘Aisake Eke said the petition was sent to the Prime Minister.

The petition has not been publicly released.

The Board of Directors said it did not have any issue with the petition, but was concerned by a threat to turn off the power and to call a strike on October 2.

The strike did not go ahead.

The Board said it would address the staff grievance.

Some of the staff directly involved had been asked to take time off from work whilst investigations were conducted.

Acting CEO Nikolasi Fonua said he could not comment on the details of the petition until their investigation was completed.

The main points