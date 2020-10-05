ANZ has made a decision to close its Vava’u Branch on 25 November 2020 after careful consideration, said ANZ Tonga branch boss, David Dudley.

“We will continue to operate our main branch at Nuku’alofa,” he told Kaniva News in a statement.

ANZ customers can go to ANZ Nuku’alofa branch for over the counter transactions.

Customers can also use its ANZ Pacific App, Internet Banking, the ANZ Call Centre, and its bank mail secure messaging service, which means they have banking solutions available to them 24 hours a day.

“ANZ has observed an incredible change in their business with customers managing their day-to-day banking via internet banking and the ANZ Pacific mobile app. Equally, businesses are accepting more electronic payments from their customers.

“Here in Tonga, we’ve seen a significant increase in our Tongan retail customers using our Internet Banking and the ANZ Pacific App to do their banking in the last year alone.

“Ultimately, this change of behaviour has led to a decline in the number of customers coming into our Vava’u branch, which led us to review its future. In fact, over the counter transactions at our Vava’u branch have reduced by 26% in the 15 months ended May 2020.”

This trend is being experienced by banks throughout the world, and is not forecast to change as online banking becomes easier and more accessible.

“Like a lot of businesses, we’re using technology now to help our customers interact with us when, where and how they want to. Having a shop front isn’t indicative of accessibility but good customer service is.

“We’ll still be supporting the community by helping locals with their banking needs, to grow their businesses and build their futures.

“All ANZ Vava’u staff have been offered a position and relocation to our main ANZ branch in Nuku’alofa. We will continue to work through options with our staff over the coming weeks.

“Over the coming weeks, ANZ staff will be available to talk to our Vava’u customers and help them get started on our digital channels.

“ANZ has also waived the fees for all our Vava’u customers on our new Visa Debit cards, so ANZ Vava’u customers can use any bank ATM or POS terminal as well as order and pay for goods online.

“Our customers can call us on 20500 or go into the Vava’u branch between 9.00am and 4.00pm weekdays before the 25th November, 2020 to get set up.”

