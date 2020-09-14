Watch live: Jacinda Ardern announces Cabinet decision on Covid-19 alert levels

This story originally appeared on RNZ and is republished with permission

Cabinet has met to decide whether there will be any changes to the current alert levels in place both in Auckland and the rest of the country.

Watch the announcement here at 1pm:

There were two new cases of Covid-19 reported in New Zealand yesterday, including a health worker who works at the Jet Park quarantine facility in Auckland.

Auckland has been at a tailor-made alert level 2.5 since 31 August, as a step down from level 3 restrictions. It limits the amount of people allowed at gatherings to no more than 10, while outside of Auckland gatherings of up to 100 are allowed.

The rest of the country has been at alert level 2.