Watch live: Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield gives latest Covid-19 update

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield is delivering the latest update on the status of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

There were six new cases of Covid-19 announced yesterday, four in the community and two in managed isolation.

Today, Health Minister Chris Hipkins revealed that two of those cases appear to have been omitted as close contacts in the contact tracing process.

Hipkins said the current community outbreak of Covid-19 is close to being completely contained.

The latest positive case – that of a student at a Henderson girls’ college – has brought the total number of cases in the Auckland cluster to 165.

Hipkins said there it’s likely to be some time before community cases are stamped out.

