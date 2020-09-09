Former Attorney General ‘Alisi Taumoepeau and Lawyer Petunia Tupou have been appointed to the rank of King’s Counsel.

A welcome ceremony is expected on September 21 to mark the appointment of the silks.

“…the two new ‘silks’ will take their bows and receive their letters of appointment,” a statement said of the two new members of the Privy Council.

The king through his Privy Council oversees the appointments of other key public servants such as the police commissioner, judges and the attorney general.